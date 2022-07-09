The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Boosted by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.38. 1,456,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

