The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 0.2% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,380,000 after acquiring an additional 57,320 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

Shares of SHW opened at $238.29 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

