Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 111,867 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,376,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,867 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.42% of Ally Financial worth $59,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.09.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $34.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

