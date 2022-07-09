Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 73,594 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,594 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 1.1% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.35% of Liberty Broadband worth $79,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 225,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after buying an additional 63,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $116.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $102.14 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

