Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,575,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,951 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $75,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Shares of JBGS opened at $23.61 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -187.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBGS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Alan S. Forman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.