Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,575,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,951 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $75,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of JBGS opened at $23.61 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
A number of equities analysts have commented on JBGS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.
In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Alan S. Forman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)
