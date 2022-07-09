Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $99 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 652,564 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group accounts for 1.4% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Arch Capital Group worth $98,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 997.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 87,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACGL opened at $44.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.24. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $50.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACGL. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

