Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2,448,275.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 293,793 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $40,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $113.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.36. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.65%.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.48.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

