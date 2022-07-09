Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New Investment in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,641,613 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,119,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Koninklijke Philips as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,513,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 513.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 822,598 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,213,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 230,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 84,276 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($26.04) to €24.00 ($25.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €45.50 ($47.40) to €45.00 ($46.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €26.50 ($27.60) to €21.30 ($22.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

NYSE:PHG opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. On average, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.