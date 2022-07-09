Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,216 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $86,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $218.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $282.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

