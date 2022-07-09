Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 7,384 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.84% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $67,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $215.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.63 and a 200-day moving average of $202.65. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

