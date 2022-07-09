Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) Trading Up 4%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 171,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 216,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.61% of Tian Ruixiang worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

