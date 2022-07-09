Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. 184,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 220,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $157.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $102.47 million for the quarter.
About Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH)
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.
