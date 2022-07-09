Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. 184,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 220,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $157.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $102.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.