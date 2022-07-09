Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 855,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after buying an additional 136,815 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,575,000 after buying an additional 112,484 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 397,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 40,558 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 154.0% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 37,030 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 90,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDR opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $26.79.

