Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the quarter. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA comprises about 2.0% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,459,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 252,768 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.7093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMS. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($50.73) to €51.00 ($53.13) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($88.44) to €83.40 ($86.88) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

