Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Invests $4.39 Million in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Charter Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Charter Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $735.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $669.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $463.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.75 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.44. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.01 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

