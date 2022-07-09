Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 863,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after buying an additional 53,799 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 561,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after buying an additional 244,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 173,403 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 495,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 27,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 447,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 25,123 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $23.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $25.50.

