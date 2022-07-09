Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 36,157 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,157 shares during the period. Rayonier makes up 1.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Rayonier worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Rayonier by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 27,871 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter worth about $604,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rayonier in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 261,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Rayonier news, Director Meridee Moore purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $495,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RYN opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $45.87.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Rayonier’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 95.00%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

