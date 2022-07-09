Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $194.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

