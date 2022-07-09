Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Lowered to $246.00 at Truist Financial

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $266.00 to $246.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSCO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.72.

Shares of TSCO opened at $203.96 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

