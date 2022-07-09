TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.77

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.77 and traded as low as C$4.34. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at C$4.45, with a volume of 172,435 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.78. The company has a market cap of C$314.04 million and a P/E ratio of 2.52.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$67.08 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

