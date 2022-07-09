Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Trading Down 0.1%

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 65,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACA. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 1,335.1% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 921,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 857,673 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 612,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 416,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 823,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 362,416 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $2,968,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $2,388,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

