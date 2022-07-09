TriumphX Price Tops $0.0011 (TRIX)

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TriumphX has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TriumphX has a total market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $144,092.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004579 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,867.71 or 1.00029105 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002739 BTC.

About TriumphX

TRIX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

