Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-$3.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of TROX opened at $15.79 on Friday. Tronox has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.05.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on TROX. Bank of America cut their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.83.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $91,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 324,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,895.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $219,070 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 435.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 783,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 637,288 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Tronox by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 599,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Tronox by 1,124.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 218,556 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

