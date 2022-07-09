TROY (TROY) Hits Market Capitalization of $36.42 Million

TROY (TROY) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, TROY has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. One TROY coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. TROY has a market cap of $36.42 million and $14.43 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00121348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $197.22 or 0.00904417 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015233 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About TROY

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

