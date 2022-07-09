Truist Financial Lowers Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $392.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial to $392.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on MLM. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $425.00.
NYSE:MLM opened at $307.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.91. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
