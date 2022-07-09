Truist Financial Trims Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Target Price to $200.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.07.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

NYSE VMC opened at $146.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.64 and a 200 day moving average of $176.30.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.