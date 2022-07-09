Tuatara Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCAC) Shares Down 8.5%

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 2,722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 58,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 251.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 698,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 76.9% during the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 581,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 252,784 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 460,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 360,898 shares in the last quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,195,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 12.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in cannabis industry. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

