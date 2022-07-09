U Network Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (UUU)

U Network (UUU) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. U Network has a market cap of $411,944.75 and approximately $175,233.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

UUU is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official website is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

