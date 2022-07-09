UBS Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 805 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 805 ($9.75) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($7.57) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.08) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.69) price target on easyJet in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.59) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.15) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 681.81 ($8.26).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet stock opened at GBX 376.40 ($4.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a PE ratio of -3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 338.25 ($4.10) and a one year high of GBX 949 ($11.49). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 462.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 541.70.

In other easyJet news, insider Moni Mannings acquired 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.57) per share, with a total value of £9,949.03 ($12,047.75).

easyJet Company Profile (Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.