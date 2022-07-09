UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Price Target Lowered to CHF 20 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.28.

Get UBS Group alerts:

NYSE:UBS opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. UBS Group has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in UBS Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in UBS Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.