Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Price Reaches $0.0789 on Exchanges

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0789 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market capitalization of $789,175.56 and approximately $1,022.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.93 or 0.01232260 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00121237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015367 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

