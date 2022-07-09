Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €25.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.04) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UN01. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on Uniper in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($33.33) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($21.35) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($20.83) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Uniper alerts:

Uniper stock opened at €10.92 ($11.38) on Wednesday. Uniper has a 1 year low of €12.76 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €42.45 ($44.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.49.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.