Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Shares Down 0.6%

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) fell 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNPRF. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Uniper from €39.00 ($40.63) to €25.00 ($26.04) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Uniper from €40.00 ($41.67) to €30.00 ($31.25) in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Uniper from €35.50 ($36.98) to €32.00 ($33.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Uniper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.61.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

