Uniphar (LON:UPR) Shares Up 3.5%

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 264 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 264 ($3.20). 514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 30,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.09).

The firm has a market cap of £720.76 million and a P/E ratio of 1,760.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 284.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 313.76.

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

