United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) versus PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Financial Analysis

United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United American Healthcare and PAVmed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United American Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A PAVmed 0 0 1 0 3.00

PAVmed has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 460.75%. Given PAVmed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PAVmed is more favorable than United American Healthcare.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United American Healthcare and PAVmed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PAVmed $500,000.00 188.24 -$50.35 million ($0.69) -1.55

United American Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PAVmed.

Profitability

This table compares United American Healthcare and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A PAVmed N/A -81.54% -65.96%

Volatility & Risk

United American Healthcare has a beta of -1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 240% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of PAVmed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PAVmed beats United American Healthcare on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United American Healthcare

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay. Its product pipeline also comprises EsoCure, an esophageal ablation device to treat dysplastic BE; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; NextFlo, a disposable infusion platform technology; Veris cancer healthcare platform and implantable intelligent vascular port combining remote monitoring and data analytics; NextVent single-use ventilators; FlexMO medical circulatory support cannulas; Veris cardiac monitors; DisappEAR resorbable pediatric ear tubes; Solys noninvasive glucose monitoring. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

