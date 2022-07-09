United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.83-$3.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.90.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of X opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.16%.

In related news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $115,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,913 shares in the company, valued at $789,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 2,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $84,246.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $402,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.