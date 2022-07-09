Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Bought by Vista Finance LLC

Vista Finance LLC increased its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Upstart comprises approximately 1.5% of Vista Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 7,328.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 119,530 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 64.5% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upstart alerts:

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.69. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

UPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.92.

Upstart Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.