Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB) Shares Up 6.1%

Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10. 17 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (VBB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.