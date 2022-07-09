Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB) Shares Up 6.1%

Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10. 17 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64.

