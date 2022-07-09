Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 719.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 99.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $242.00 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.10.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

