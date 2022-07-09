Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $357.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $362.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

