Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Raised by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 13.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $109,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 348,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,617,000 after acquiring an additional 320,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,768,000 after acquiring an additional 181,169 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $357.29 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

