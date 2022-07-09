VAULT (VAULT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $363,270.18

VAULT (VAULT) traded 173.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00002790 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded up 152.8% against the US dollar. VAULT has a market capitalization of $363,270.18 and approximately $64.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00128516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.52 or 0.00562902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015077 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 603,140 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

