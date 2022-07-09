Velo (VELO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.01 Million

Velo (VELO) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Velo has a total market capitalization of $28.09 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velo has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Velo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00129587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.41 or 0.00566240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033601 BTC.

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 26,999,998,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. Velo’s official website is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

