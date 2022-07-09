Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of VRNT opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $39.83 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $113,079.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,403,094.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $237,743.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 89,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

