Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 159,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $263.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.45. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

