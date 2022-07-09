VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 483.50 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 481 ($5.82). 140,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 218,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 477.50 ($5.78).
The company has a market capitalization of £779.39 million and a PE ratio of 245.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 481.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 499.08.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile (LON:VOF)
