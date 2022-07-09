VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 483.50 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 481 ($5.82). 140,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 218,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 477.50 ($5.78).

The company has a market capitalization of £779.39 million and a PE ratio of 245.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 481.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 499.08.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

