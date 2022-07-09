Vista Finance LLC Acquires 27,979 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Vista Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 170.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the quarter. STORE Capital accounts for about 1.9% of Vista Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.14. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

