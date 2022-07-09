Vista Finance LLC Has $635,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vista Finance LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Vista Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4,219.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 170,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 434,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,857,000 after acquiring an additional 86,151 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.63 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.91 and its 200 day moving average is $78.31.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

