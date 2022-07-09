Vista Finance LLC Sells 1,467 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Vista Finance LLC lessened its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Signature Bank by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBNY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.54.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $193.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.61. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

