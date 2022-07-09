Vista Finance LLC Sells 7,639 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Vista Finance LLC decreased its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the period. Unity Software comprises approximately 0.9% of Vista Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Unity Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,305. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Unity Software from $110.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.17.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The firm had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

